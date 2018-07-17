The 1975 are gearing up to release two new albums. The first, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, is due in October and the second, Notes On A Conditional Form, will be out in May of 2019. The band released single “Give Yourself A Try” in the spring and this Thursday (7/19) they will follow it up with a new one called “Love It If We Made It,” the second track off of A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The album follows 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it.

Today, the 1975 sent out a press kit that contains a zine, a letter from frontman Matty Healy (presumably, it’s unsigned), and a poster. The kit also provided us with the lyrics to the forthcoming “Love It If We Made It.”

The song leads with these words: “Fucking in a car/ Shooting heroin/ Saying controversial things just for the hell of it/ Selling melanin and then/ Suffocate the black men/ Start with misdemeanors and we’ll make a business out of them.” The lyrics later reference Lil Peep, who died last year at the age of 21: “Rest In Peace Lil Peep/ The poetry is in the streets/ Jesus saves us!/ Modernity has failed us.”

Later on, the song references the time Kanye West wore a MAGA hat and Trump tweeted, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!” These are the lyrics: “Tell me something I didn’t know/ Consultation degradation fossil fueling masturbation immigration liberal kitsch kneeling on a pitch/ ‘I moved on her like a bitch!!’/ Excited to be indicted/ Unrequited house with seven pools/ Thank you Kanye, very cool!/ War has been incited and guess what you’re all invited/ And you’re famous/ Modernity has failed us/ And I’d love it if we made it.”

Last month, the 1975’s Matty Healy discussed his drug addiction and equine-assisted rehab in an interview about the forthcoming albums. Read more here.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out in October, and Notes On A Conditional Form will follow next May.