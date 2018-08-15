The 1975 – “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

Last week, the 1975 did that thing again where they sent out another real, tangible press kit to announce the next single off their forthcoming album A Brief Inquiry Onto Online Relationships, the first of two planned full-lengths. The track is called “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” and they debuted it on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 today.

The note claims “TooTime” as the album’s second single following last month’s “Love It If We Made It.” This is weird only because it’s definitely the third single if we’re counting May’s “Give Yourself A Try,” but it seems that one’s been relegated to mere “teaser track” status. According to frontman Matt Healy’s Billboard feature a few weeks ago, one of the upcoming album’s songs is narrated by Siri, so who knows what to expect at this point.

Like its title suggests, the lyrics tediously fixate on time: “I only called her one time/ Maybe it was two times?/ I don’t think it was three times/ It can’t be more than four times.” Below, hear “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” in all its Auto-Tuned glory.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out in November on Dirty Hit/Interscope.