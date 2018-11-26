The fates have converged. Two internet tidal waves have collapsed into one another and created something that threatens to become some kind of implosive super-wave that sucks the entire world down with it. The 1975 have covered Ariana Grade. This is happening. Make peace with your creator.

This Friday, divisive British conceptual-pop moppets the 1975 will return with the new LP A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, and they’ve been cranking out singles from that album for months. (The last thing we saw was the deeply enjoyable video for “Sincerity Is Scary.”) Today, the band paid a visit to the BBC’s Live Lounge, and while they were there, they covered the discourse-dominating #1 song in America and the UK: Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next.”

Discussing Grande with host Clara Amfo, the 1975’s Matty Healy called her “somebody who I’ve started to really care about for some reason. He went on: “She’s had a ripe old tough time, and I like her a lot. I think she’s cool. And she’s got a great voice, and I don’t, so I’m going to sing one of her songs.” The 1975 turned it into a twinkly, synthy midtempo simmer with gospel-influenced backing vocalists there to cover for Healy’s self-identified not-great voice. Watch the group’s Live Lounge appearance below.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out 11/30 on Polydor.