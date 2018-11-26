Watch Boygenius Cover The Dixie Chicks’ “Cowboy Take Me Away” In Seattle

The Dixie Chicks reconsideration is upon us. A few months ago, Priests leader Katie Alice Greer released a full-length cover of Fly, the pop-country superstars’ blockbuster 1999 album. Not long after, Soccer Mommy covered the title track from Wide Open Spaces. And this past weekend, three of more of their peers took on “Cowboy Take Me Away,” one of the singles from Fly.

Last month, the Boygenius self-titled debut EP came out. And right now, the trio of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus are on tour together. Every night, all three play their own solo sets, and then they get together onstage to sing the songs from that heart-stopping EP. But as Brooklyn Vegan points out, the trio mixed things up with their Sunday night show at Seattle’s Moore Theatre, busting out that Dixie Chicks cover for the first time.

The Boygenius take on “Cowboy Take Me Away” is as slow and stripped-back and haunted as you might imagine, and it weaves violin into the mix in really graceful ways. It makes for a hell of a showcase of Baker, Bridgers, and Dacus’ harmonies, and the cheer that comes up from the audience as people recognize the song is a beautiful thing. Below, check out a fan-made video of the cover, and while you’re at it, check out the video for the original Dixie Chicks jam.

The Boygenius EP is out now on Matador.