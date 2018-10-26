Stream Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus’ Debut Boygenius EP

Back in August, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, three of indie rock’s youngest and most exciting songwriters, formed the supergroup Boygenius. The trio has already shared half of their six-song self-titled EP — Dacus’ “Bite The Hand,” Bridgers’ “Me & My Dog,” and Baker’s “Stay Down.” And although the rest of the EP is officially out 11/9, they’re surprise-releasing the whole thing digitally today.

Recorded over four days at Los Angeles’ Sound City Studios in June, boygenius is beautiful, moving with the vulnerability of youth. Each track remains rooted in one distinctive voice, but “Me & My Dog” feels like the project’s ultimate coalescence. It’s tangled in the same conversational, infatuated sadness of Soccer Mommy, but their combined voices and that banjo in the background capture the spirit of Dixie Chicks — even more so than when Soccer Mommy actually covered Dixie Chicks this year.

Stream the entire EP below.

The boygenius EP is out now digitally and 11/9 physically via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.