Jeff Tweedy – “I Know What It’s Like” Video

Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has been making the press rounds all autumn in support of his new memoir and solo album. The book, titled Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), is out now, and by all accounts it’s really great. (The excerpt they shared in advance was excellent.) As for the album, WARM, it’s finally out this Friday, and we’re getting one last advance single today.

“I Know What It’s Like,” which follows earlier singles “Some Birds” and “Let’s Go Rain,” is a loosely swaying roots-pop number the likes of which Tweedy has been kicking out his whole career. As you might have guessed, it’s a study in empathy, with Tweedy expressing that he’s intimately familiar with a number of human experiences: “I know what it’s like to not feel loved,” “I know what it’s like to not feel pain,” “I know what it’s like starting over again,” etc. The music is exceedingly pleasant despite the potentially heavy subject matter, though a minimalist video by director Mark Greenberg lends the song a slightly darker vibe via a shadowy, kaleidoscopic series of closeups on Tweedy.

Along with the new video today comes the announcement of tour dates for next year across the South and Midwest, following a sold-out Los Angeles residency in January. Also, this Saturday, Tweedy will livestream a release show for WARM at an undisclosed location in Chicago. That broadcast will begin here at 8PM CST. In the meantime, check out the “I Know What It’s Like” video below.

TOUR DATES:

01/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre [SOLD OUT]

02/27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre w/ Buck Meek

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant w/ Buck Meek

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson theater w/ Buck Meek

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/07 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center w/ Buck Meek

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/09 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre w/ Buck Meek

03/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall w/ James Elkington

03/14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre w/ James Elkington

03/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse w/ James Elkington

03/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre w/ James Elkington

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel w/ James Elkington

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater w/ James Elkington

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre w/ James Elkington

04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

04/13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

WARM is out 11/30 on dBpm. Pre-order it here.