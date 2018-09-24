Jeff Tweedy – “Some Birds” Video

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has occasionally toured and played shows on his own, and last year, he released the solo album Together At Last, re-recording songs from Wilco and his other projects as solo acoustic ballads. But today, he’s officially announced WARM, his first proper solo album of all new material. Recorded at Wilco’s Chicago studio the Loft with some of Tweedy’s usual collaborators like his son Spencer, Glenn Kotche, and Tom Schick, WARM will be out at the end of November on Wilco’s dBpm Records.

In an impressive display of clout, Tweedy has enlisted the great writer George Saunders to pen the album’s liner notes. “Certain lyrical flowers sprout up with regularity across the ten song-yards that are this record,” he writes. “A son who has lost a father sings to his wife, his sons, that father. There are apologies, and mirror-twins; threats to enemies (‘I’d love to take you down / and leave you there’) and entreaties (‘Let’s go rain again!’) and dreamy challenges (‘I wonder how much freedom we can dream’) and ornery morphings of language that serve a simple function: they make the listener love language again.”

Along with the album announcement, Tweedy has shared a video for “Some Birds,” the project’s lead single. Tweedy describes it as, “like a lot of songs on WARM, being a confrontation between self and shadow self simultaneously feeling I’m to blame and not to blame, present and gone, and utterly confused, but determined to hold someone accountable.” “When I got the call to collaborate with Jeff on the video for ‘Some Birds’ it was a thrill and an honor,” adds director Seth Henrikson. “The concept for the video naturally highlights Jeff’s amazing song writing and lyrical genius. However, it also exploits another of Jeff’s gifts — his uncanny sense of men’s fashion and hairstyles. I’m excited to share it with Tweedy fans!” Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bombs Above”

02 “Some Birds”

03 “Don’t Forget”

04 “How Hard it is for a Desert to Die”

05 “Let’s Go Rain”

06 “From Far Away”

07 “I Know What It’s Like”

08 “Having Been Is No Way To Be”

09 “The Red Brick”

10 “Warm (When The Sun Has Died)”

11 “How Will I Find You”

WARM is out 11/30 on dBpm Records. Pre-order it here.