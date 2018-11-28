Last month, Bob Mould announced a new solo album, Sunshine Rock, and shared its title track. It’s the latest in Mould’s long line of solo albums, the most recent one being 2016’s Patch The Sky. The former Hüsker Dü member has still got it, though, and his latest finds him fired-up and ready.

The album’s second single, “What Do You Want Me To Do,” is out today, and it’s a breathless rocker that Mould told Rolling Stone is a “quick take on shaky relationships, coincidental debauchery and the emptiness that typically follows such follies.”

Mould’s also shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and his band recording the album in the studio. Watch that and listen to the new song below.

Sunshine Rock is out 2/8 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.