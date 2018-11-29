Gesaffelstein – “Reset” Video

Five years ago, Mike Lévy, the French producer who records as Gesaffelstein, released Aleph, an album of intense, apocalyptic dance music. It made him an instant sensation, and he’s been busy ever since. He’s collaborated with big stars like Kanye West, the Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky, and he’s done the score for the French home-invasion thriller Maryland. But he hasn’t come out with his own, non-collaborative single in years, so it’s a big deal that he’s back with one today.

As Pitchfork reports, Gesaffelstein has just come out with “Reset,” a harsh and propulsive new instrumental. It’s exactly the sort of track that made Gesaffelstein famous in the first place: Big, loud, simple, dark, slick, weirdly wrong. If you’re making a movie and you need to soundtrack a murder at a rave, here is your soundtrack.

“Reset” comes with a video, directed by Manu Cossu. It’s a good one. The clip shows us dozens of rappers, all of them fronting hard at the camera, some of them looking like real famous rappers. (There is an obvious Takeshi 6ix9ine stand-in in there.) It’s weirdly thrilling to see a big-budget rap video with no actual audible rapping. Check it out below.

Fingers crossed that we get a new album next year.