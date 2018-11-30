The C.I.A. – “Oblivion” Video

The C.I.A. is a new-ish project featuring wife-and-husband Denée and Ty Segall and the Cario Gang’s Emmett Kelly, and late next month they’ll be releasing their self-titled debut album. They had previously put out a self-titled tape that was only available on tour. A month ago, we heard the searing “Pleasure Seeker” from the album, and today they’re sharing a second track off it.

“Oblivion” is only a minute long, but it packs a lot of intensity (and words) into that minute. It’s a propulsive burst of noise that serves as a catalyst for Denée’s proselytizing. “Better hide, better swallow your pride, because you’re time’s running out now,” she sings in a theatrical growl. The song’s matched with a strobing video that features the three members against an all-black background.

Listen and watch below.

The C.I.A. is out 12/21 via In The Red Records.