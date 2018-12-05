Jessica Pratt – “Poly Blue”

A couple months back, the San Francisco folk singer Jessica Pratt announced a new album, Quiet Signs, the follow-up to 2015’s magnificent On Your Own Love Again. At the time, we heard “The Time Around,” which consequently made our best songs of the week list, and today Pratt is sharing a second single off the album, “Poly Blue.”

It’s a gorgeously gentle three minutes, with Pratt’s voice coming across muddied but portentous. Accompanied by only some simple strumming, she does most of the legwork here with an atmosphere that sounds like floating away.

Listen below.

Quiet Signs is out 2/8 via Mexican Summer.