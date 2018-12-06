Steve Gunn – “Stonehurst Cowboy”

Back in October, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Steve Gunn announced his upcoming fourth record The Unseen In Between and debuted its space-folk lead single “New Moon.” And today, he’s sharing its second offering, “Stonehurst Cowboy,” accompanied by a live acoustic video filmed in London’s Leake Street Graffiti Tunnel.

The song is a tribute to Gunn’s father, who passed away a few weeks after the release of his 2016 Matador debut Eyes On The Lines. Written from his father’s perspective, it’s a sweet, solemn tune steeped in history and haunted by the Vietnam War. “Back then friends, brothers, and me all got sent away/ Came back feeling so undone without much to say/ Sat for hours stared at flowers, found ways to hide the pain,” Gunn sings. The acoustic version is a warm amble, just Gunn and his guitar wrapped up in memories.

Watch and listen to “Stonehurst Cowboy” below and check out the live acoustic video while you’re at it.





The Unseen In Between is out 1/18 on Matador. Pre-order it here.