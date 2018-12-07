Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Such A Remarkable Day” Video

French singer-songwriter and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg has announced an EP called Take 2, which she’ll drop next week. It follows her acclaimed 2017 album Rest, which ended a seven-year hiatus. The new EP will include two live tracks, including her whispery cover of Kanye West’s “Runaway,” plus a version of Rest hit “Deadly Valentine” and three brand new songs.

The first of those, “Such A Remarkable Day,” is a jittery haunted house of a synth-pop song full of blooming organs, xylophone arpeggios and a frantic disco beat. Like much of her work, it feels intimate despite its iciness, as each element, including Gainsbourg’s ghostly, slack vocals, which sound a bit like a synth effect themselves, melts together into one big anxious mood that efficiently crawls under your skin. “Such A Remarkable Day” was produced by French dance producer SebastiAn, who also worked on Rest, and this new track shares its quality of cinematic hypnosis.

Check it out below and see Gainsbourg perform it in the live, strobe-light filled video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Such A Remarkable Day”

02 “Bombs Away”

03 “Lost Lenore”

04 “Runaway”

05 “Deadly Valentine

Take 2 is out 12/14 via Because Music.