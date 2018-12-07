The Grammys announced their full 2019 nominations this morning. Kendrick Lamar leads the field with eight nominations, followed by Drake with seven. (Notably, Drake didn’t submit his music for consideration last year.) Major snubs include Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, both of whom were locked out of the major categories. However, women on the whole are much more represented in those categories this year after being largely overlooked last year.
After the four major categories — Album, Record, and Song Of The Year plus Best New Artist — were unveiled on CBS This Morning by a group including Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Zane Lowe, the rest of the list has hit the internet. The eligibility period for this year’s awards runs from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018.
Some highlights: Sufjan Stevens has his first nomination for “Mystery Of Love” in Song Written For Visual Media, while SOPHIE and Jon Hopkins are up for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Deafheaven’s “Honeycomb” is up for Best Metal Performance, and Mitski’s Be The Cowboy for Best Recording Package. St. Vincent and Ghost are facing off in the Best Rock Song category. Annie Clark’s also matching up with her old collaborator David Byrne — plus Björk, Beck, and Arctic Monkeys — for Best Alternative Music Album.
Tierra Whack’s “Mumbo Jumbo” is up for Best Music Video against instant classics such as “This Is America,” “APESHIT,” “PYNK,” and… “I’m Not Racist.” Jay Rock is competing against himself with “King’s Dead” versus “Win” in Best Rap Song. Kanye West’s only nomination is for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.
Album Of The Year
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Record Of The Year
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Post Malone & 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”
Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO
Beck – COLORS
Björk – UTOPIA
David Byrne – AMERICAN UTOPIA
St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION
Best Rap Album
INVASION OF PRIVACY – Cardi B
SWIMMING – Mac Miller
VICTORY LAP – Nipsey Hussle
DAYTONA – Pusha T
ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Jay Rock, Future, Kendrick Lamar, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)
Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock – “Win”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice For What”
Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Swae Lee, & Big Hawk – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“LIKE I DO” – Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink
“PRETTY LITTLE FEARS” – 6lack Featuring J. Cole
“THIS IS AMERICA” – Childish Gambino
“ALL THE STARS” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“ROCKSTAR” – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins – SINGULARITY
Justice – WOMAN WORLDWIDE
Sofi Tukker – TREEHOUSE
SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES
TOKiMONSTA – LUNE ROUGE
Best Music Video
The Carters – “APESHIT”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Metal Performance
Between The Buried And Me – “CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS”
Deafheaven – “HONEYCOMB”
High On Fire – “ELECTRIC MESSIAH”
Trivium – “BETRAYER”
Underoath – “ON MY TEETH”
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”
Miguel & Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
BLACK PANTHER – Ludwig Göransson, composer
BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers
COCO – Michael Giacchino, composer
THE SHAPE OF WATER – Alexandre Desplat, composer
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – John Williams, composer
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet – “BLACK SMOKE RISING”
Twenty One Pilots – “JUMPSUIT”
Bring Me The Horizon – “MANTRA”
St. Vincent – “MASSEDUCTION”
Ghost – “RATS”
Best Rock Album
Alice In Chains – RAINIER FOG
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – PREQUELLE
Greta Van Fleet – FROM THE FIRES
Weezer – PACIFIC DAYDREAM
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck – “COLORS”
Camila Cabello – “HAVANA (LIVE)”
Ariana Grande – “GOD IS A WOMAN”
Lady Gaga – “JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU’RE GOIN’?)”
Post Malone – “BETTER NOW”
Best Comedy Album
ANNIHILATION -Patton Oswalt
EQUANIMITY & THE BIRD REVELATION – Dave Chappelle
NOBLE APE – Jim Gaffigan
STANDUP FOR DRUMMERS – Fred Armisen
TAMBORINE – Chris Rock