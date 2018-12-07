The Grammys announced their full 2019 nominations this morning. Kendrick Lamar leads the field with eight nominations, followed by Drake with seven. (Notably, Drake didn’t submit his music for consideration last year.) Major snubs include Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, both of whom were locked out of the major categories. However, women on the whole are much more represented in those categories this year after being largely overlooked last year.

After the four major categories — Album, Record, and Song Of The Year plus Best New Artist — were unveiled on CBS This Morning by a group including Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Alessia Cara, and Zane Lowe, the rest of the list has hit the internet. The eligibility period for this year’s awards runs from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018.

Some highlights: Sufjan Stevens has his first nomination for “Mystery Of Love” in Song Written For Visual Media, while SOPHIE and Jon Hopkins are up for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Deafheaven’s “Honeycomb” is up for Best Metal Performance, and Mitski’s Be The Cowboy for Best Recording Package. St. Vincent and Ghost are facing off in the Best Rock Song category. Annie Clark’s also matching up with her old collaborator David Byrne — plus Björk, Beck, and Arctic Monkeys — for Best Alternative Music Album.

Tierra Whack’s “Mumbo Jumbo” is up for Best Music Video against instant classics such as “This Is America,” “APESHIT,” “PYNK,” and… “I’m Not Racist.” Jay Rock is competing against himself with “King’s Dead” versus “Win” in Best Rap Song. Kanye West’s only nomination is for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical.

Check out a list of nominees below.

Album Of The Year

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Record Of The Year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny, & J Balvin – “I Like It”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Post Malone & 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Song Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandy Carlile – “The Joke”

Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO

Beck – COLORS

Björk – UTOPIA

David Byrne – AMERICAN UTOPIA

St. Vincent – MASSEDUCTION

Best Rap Album

INVASION OF PRIVACY – Cardi B

SWIMMING – Mac Miller

VICTORY LAP – Nipsey Hussle

DAYTONA – Pusha T

ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Jay Rock, Future, Kendrick Lamar, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You” (Feat. Joyner Lucas)

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock – “Win”

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice For What”

Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Swae Lee, & Big Hawk – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“LIKE I DO” – Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“PRETTY LITTLE FEARS” – 6lack Featuring J. Cole

“THIS IS AMERICA” – Childish Gambino

“ALL THE STARS” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“ROCKSTAR” – Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins – SINGULARITY

Justice – WOMAN WORLDWIDE

Sofi Tukker – TREEHOUSE

SOPHIE – OIL OF EVERY PEARL’S UN-INSIDES

TOKiMONSTA – LUNE ROUGE

Best Music Video

The Carters – “APESHIT”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Tierra Whack – “Mumbo Jumbo”

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Metal Performance

Between The Buried And Me – “CONDEMNED TO THE GALLOWS”

Deafheaven – “HONEYCOMB”

High On Fire – “ELECTRIC MESSIAH”

Trivium – “BETRAYER”

Underoath – “ON MY TEETH”

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All The Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery Of Love”

Miguel & Natalia Lafourcade – “Remember Me”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

BLACK PANTHER – Ludwig Göransson, composer

BLADE RUNNER 2049 – Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer, composers

COCO – Michael Giacchino, composer

THE SHAPE OF WATER – Alexandre Desplat, composer

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – John Williams, composer

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet – “BLACK SMOKE RISING”

Twenty One Pilots – “JUMPSUIT”

Bring Me The Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “MASSEDUCTION”

Ghost – “RATS”

Best Rock Album

Alice In Chains – RAINIER FOG

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – PREQUELLE

Greta Van Fleet – FROM THE FIRES

Weezer – PACIFIC DAYDREAM

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck – “COLORS”

Camila Cabello – “HAVANA (LIVE)”

Ariana Grande – “GOD IS A WOMAN”

Lady Gaga – “JOANNE (WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU’RE GOIN’?)”

Post Malone – “BETTER NOW”

Best Comedy Album

ANNIHILATION -Patton Oswalt

EQUANIMITY & THE BIRD REVELATION – Dave Chappelle

NOBLE APE – Jim Gaffigan

STANDUP FOR DRUMMERS – Fred Armisen

TAMBORINE – Chris Rock