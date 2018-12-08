Watch Yo La Tengo & Sharon Van Etten Cover The Ramones For Hanukkah

Last night was the sixth night of Hanukkah, which means it was also the sixth night of Yo La Tengo’s annual eight-night run of Hanukkah shows. Every night, they bring out different surprise guests, and so far, the Sun Ra Arkestra, Graham Nash, the Blind Boys Of Alabama, Jon Langford, the reunited ’60s pop greats the Strangeloves, former YLT guitarist Dave Schramm, the Crystals’ LaLa Brooks, and Matmos have all graced the stage of New York’s Bowery Ballroom.

On Thursday night, Bill Callahan came out to cover Carly Simon’s “Touched By The Sun,” and Big Star drummer came out to cover Big Star and T. Rex. And last night, the special guests were comedian David Cross and Sharon Van Etten. The former sang a cover of Lulu’s “To Sir With Love,” while the latter helped out with covers of the Ramones’ “Don’t Come Close,” Fred Neil’s “Dolphins,” and her own song “One Day.” Watch some fan-shot footage from the show below.