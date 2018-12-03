Yesterday marked the first day of Hanukkah, which means that Yo La Tengo played the first show of their annual eight night residency at Bowery Ballroom. The band’s been doing this for years, starting way back when at the storied Jersey venue Maxwell’s. When it closed in 2013, the band took a few years off and then moved the tradition across the river to Manhattan last year.

As would be expected, YLT bring out a slew of great openers and guests during these shows, and last night Graham Nash and the Sun Ra Arkestra joined the band onstage. YLT did two Sun Ra covers with the Arkestra — “Nuclear War” and “Dreaming” — as well as a cover of Rex Garvin’s “Emulsified.” With Nash, YLT closed out the night with two Hollies covers: “Look Through Any Window” and “Bus Stop.” Check out fan-shot footage of “Look Through Any Window” below.