Ty Dolla $ign Indicted For Felony Cocaine Possession

Ty Dolla $ign is in trouble. TMZ reports that a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia has indicted the Los Angeles R&B singer, songwriter, and producer with two felonies — felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of THC — as well as misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. If he’s convicted, he’s looking at up to 15 years in prison.

Ty Dolla $ign was arrested in September, two hours before he and G-Eazy were slated to co-headline a show at Atlanta’s Cellaris Arena. Officers pulled Ty Dolla $ign’s limo van over, and they searched all seven passengers, one of whom was Skrillex. Ty was the only one arrested.

Obviously, Ty Dolla $ign is a celebrity, and celebrities shouldn’t get preferential treatment when it comes to this kind of arrest. (They do, but they shouldn’t.) But even more obviously, nobody should be looking at a decade-plus of prison time over a nonviolent drug offense. Ty Dolla $ign is not a drug trafficker, and our nation’s laws on this kind of thing are beyond fucked.