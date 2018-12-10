Rico Nasty – “Guap (LaLaLa)” Video

Rico Nasty’s impressive major label debut mixtape Nasty made it onto our list of the 50 Best Albums Of 2018 right and #50 and, honestly… it probably should have been higher. Shit bangs! Since the release of that tape, Rico’s been putting out some one-offs sporadically, including “Big Dick Energy” and “Wanna Do,” and today she’s releasing another one, “Guap (LaLaLa),” alongside a new music video.

The song plays off the “lala” sound that Rico often incorporates into her own music, including on the closing track of Nasty, which was also called “Lala.” And “Guap (LaLaLa)” features one of Rico’s minimalist, hard-heating beats over some world-class flexing: “Runnin’ circles round these bitches, think I’m on a track field/ Fast car, hot wheels, fuck how a hater feel,” she raps at one point. The music video that accompanies the track finds Rico breaking herself out of the hospital with a maniacal glee.

Watch and listen below.

Nasty is out now via Atlantic.