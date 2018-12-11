Fried Egg – “Apraxia”

If you go to punk shows out here in the Central Virginia area for long enough, you will eventually bear witness to Fried Egg, the Richmond/Charlottesville band whose lurching, feverish old-school hardcore only gets spikier everytime they come out with something new. Fried Egg have been around for a few years, and we posted their Back And Forth EP in 2017. Early next year, the band will release their debut LP, a nine-song album called Square One. They’ve just shared the noisy, intense rager “Apraxia,” and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://feelitrecords.bandcamp.com/album/square-one" target="_blank">Square One by Fried Egg</a>

Square One is out 2/11 on Feel It Records.