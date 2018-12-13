Mac DeMarco Produced A Song For The Soundtrack To Logic’s Upcoming Book Supermarket

Logic is a big Mac DeMarco fan. The nerdy motivational rapper is such a big Mac DeMarco fan, in fact, that he had Salad Days, the title of Mac DeMarco’s 2014 album, tattooed onto his body. And soon, Logic and Mac DeMarco are going to be working together.

Next year, you see, Logic is releasing a novel called Supermarket, about “a guy falling in love with a girl,” on Simon & Schuster. He’s also releasing a soundtrack to that novel. And, according to a new cover story on Billboard, Mac DeMarco produced one of the songs on that soundtrack. He says that John Mayer liked it.

Apparently, the soundtrack is a rock album full of “funky psych-rock guitars,” which means that Logic is finally taking his psych-rock fandom to the next level. In addition to the Mac DeMarco tattoo, he has a Toro Y Moi What For? tattoo and plans to get a Tame Impala tattoo. Also tattooed onto his body? Supermarket, the title of his upcoming novel. It all comes back to tattoos with this guy!