Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday By Releasing Netflix Concert Trailer

I don’t know about you, but Taylor Swift is 29. Because that’s how old she is now. Because today’s her birthday. Wow, this lede didn’t work at all. Anyway, Taylor Swift made a Netflix special.

Today, on her birthday, Swift announced that those of us who weren’t able to afford tickets to her grand stadium spectacle will still get to bear witness. Earlier this year, Swift headed out on a huge tour behind Reputation, the 2017 album that was better than anyone wanted to admit. And at one minute after midnight on New Years Eve, the special will be available to stream.

This morning, Swift, who had not previously announced this special, unveiled the trailer for what appears to just be called Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour. I will watch the shit out of it. Check out the trailer below.

And in more tech-related Taylor Swift news, the Verge reports that her people were using facial-recognition technology to scan fans at the Reputation tour, trying to pick out stalkers. That seems like some real Black Mirror shit, which I guess brings it back to Netflix.