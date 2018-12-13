Martha have been pretty quiet as of late — the last we heard from them was around this time last year, when they put out the one-off “The Winter Fuel Allowance Ineligibility Blues” alongside a Marked men cover — but the UK punks are gearing up for something. Their last album was 2016’s Blisters In The Bit Of My Heart, which means they’re about due for something new.

And today they have shared something new, a track called “Heart Is Healing” that they’re framing as a Christmas gift to fans but also serves as a sign of things to come. And it’s peak Martha — warm and tender and, above all, super catchy. It’s all about outrunning heartbreak and the ways in which it’s unavoidable.

Here’s the message they shared wth the track:

Seasons Greetings friends! Sorry that we’ve been a bit quiet lately, we’re gonna have some news to share very soon. In the mean time we wanted to let you know that we’re officially working with Big Scary Monsters and Dirtnap and we’re incredibly chuffed about it! We also wanted to give you a present to maybe warm you up a bit – tis the season after all – so here’s a new song and a video we made to go with it. It’s called ‘Heart is Healing’. Hope you like it, but if not, don’t worry, you can always re-gift it next year. It’s better for the environment anyway. See you in twenty nineteen! Love Martha PS: The best present we could possibly ask for this year would be for us all to unite and seize the means of production. Failing that we’ll have a Nintendo Switch.

Listen below.

“Heart Is Healing” is out now via Big Scary Monsters/Dirtnap Records.