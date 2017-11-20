Martha – “Fix My Brain” (The Marked Men Cover) & “The Winter Fuel Allowance Ineligibility Blues”

The gassed-up UK punks Martha are releasing a 7″ at the end of this week, their first release since last year’s Blisters In The Pit Of My Heart LP. It features two tracks. One of them is “The Winter Fuel Allowance Ineligibility Blues,” which was recorded in 2014 and was included on the out-of-print It Came From Plan-It-X compilation. (Plan-It-X co-founder Chris Calvin was accused of sexual assault and misconduct earlier this year, and the label shut down operations in 2016.) The other is a brand-new cover of “Fix My Brain,” originally by the Texas punk band the Marked Men. Both are chugging and clumsy and warmly fun, even as they sing about the hardships of the economy and mental health. You can listen to both songs below.

<a href="http://marthadiy.bandcamp.com/album/the-winter-fuel-allowance-ineligibility-blues" target="_blank">The Winter Fuel Allowance Ineligibility Blues by Martha</a>

“The Winter Fuel Allowance Ineligibility Blues” b/w “Fix My Brain” is out 11/24.