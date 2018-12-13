Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy Removed From Own Show After Reportedly Throwing Bottle Into The Audience

Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy was removed from his own concert on Wednesday night in Stockholm after allegedly throwing a bottle into the audience and injuring a crowd member, as Slicing Up Eyeballs points out. The Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported on the event, noting that after he was ejected he fought with the guards who were removing him.

Murphy is currently on a Bauhaus tour with fellow member David J to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary. There are two more shows scheduled in Europe, both in Greece, and it’s set to continue in North America next year.

Concert promoter Nalen has issued a statement:

With one more song planned, the artists tour manager and technician decided to end yesterday’s concert with Peter Murphy since technical equipment had been destroyed due to incidents we at Nalen take very seriously. The artist acted in an unacceptable way towards the audience and our staff. We are currently trying to sort the situation out. If anyone in the audience got injured in any way, we would like you to contact us and report to the police. We also want to say thanks to the guests who helped us at Nalen and others in the audience.

There’s video of Murphy throwing something into the crowd while singing “Stigmata Martyr”:

This wouldn’t be Murphy’s first altercation at a show. Most recently, he attacked a guard for eating a hamburger near the stage at a show in Boston in 2016. And in 2013, he was arrested for a DUI, hit-and-run, and possession of crystal meth.