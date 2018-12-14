Hey, guess who rules! Pistol Annies! The Nashville super-trio of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe, and Angaleena Presley made Interstate Gospel my favorite country album of the year, non-Kacey Musgraves division. And with their divorce anthem “Got My Name Changed Back,” they also made my favorite country single of the year, Kacey or no Kacey. Last night, they played it on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

On Seth Meyers, all three members of the group steered hard into their alternate old-timey country personas. They wore nameplates of their Pistol Annies alter-egos on their old-fashioned mics. And Miranda Lambert straight-up played a washboard, like this was Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas. This is not something that you will see Miranda Lambert do at one of her arena shows.

The performance was a total joy, mostly because all three members of the group clearly love performing with one another. Presley is extremely pregnant, and you have to be tough as hell to go out onstage when you’ve got that going on. Lambert’s giggle as the song ended was a beautiful thing. Watch the performance below.

Interstate Gospel is out now on RCA Nashville.