Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson performed on last night’s Matt Damon-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. Ronson played guitar while Cyrus sang their collaborative track “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.” Sean Ono Lennon joined them for their cover of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono Christmas song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” Watch both performances below.

Pete Davidson introduced the second performance. It was his only appearance on the episode, aside from the pre-taped sketch of Oscar host auditions. According to the Associated Press, police visited Davidson on set after he wrote “I don’t want to be on this earth anymore” on Instagram. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”