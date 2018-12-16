Cardi B and Offset are going through a pretty public breakup right now. Cardi announced the split via Instagram earlier this month. Since then, Offset’s been posting pleas to social media, asking Cardi to take him back. He shared his “birthday wish” in an Instagram video and tweeted, “FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI.” Last night, he interrupted her set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles with signs that read “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.”

In fan footage, you see Offset take the stage with the signs. Cardi whispers something to him, and he walks offstage. Cardi responded to the incident on Instagram after her set. In two videos, she defends Offset and asks fans to stop bashing him online. “Violating my baby father is not going to make me feel any better, because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” she says. Watch the videos below.