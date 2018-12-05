Cardi B & Offset Broke Up

The dream is over. Cardi B and Offset, the most visible couple in rap music, have broken up. Cardi made the announcement on Instagram last night, telling her fans:

So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now. And you know, we’re really good friends, and we’re really good business partners. And you know, he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault. It’s just like, I guess, we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce. And I’m always going to have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father. And yeah.

It’s striking how unscripted that announcement is. Most celebrities would’ve put out vague and carefully worded statements through publicists. Cardi’s statement is vague and carefully worded in its own way, but she delivers it right to her camera, using a measured tone that seems to be trying to sell it as not that big a deal. She does it while stroking her hair and looking off at something off-camera. It’s a weirdly revealing public-private moment. And it’s also revealing that, according to Complex, Offset wrote the message “Y’all won” in Cardi’s Instagram comments.

It’s been a whirlwind. Cardi and Offset have been together publicly for just under two years. They first released a song together, the Cardi/Offset collab “Lick,” in December 2016, and their first on-camera date was at last year’s Super Bowl. Since then, there’s been a secret wedding ceremony, a genuinely touching onstage proposal, and a persistent swirl of rumor about Offset’s infidelity. (Presumably, that’s the “y’all won” part.)

In the time that they’ve been together, Cardi and Offset have both gone from slightly famous to stratospherically famous. They have also welcomed a baby girl, Kulture, into the world. It’s never been easy for extremely busy and famous couple to stay together. The odds were stacked against them. Honestly, good for them for making it as long as they did.