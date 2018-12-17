The Oscars’ Best Original Song shortlist has just been revealed. According to Deadline, the list includes “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, Thom Yorke’s “Suspirium” from Suspiria, Sampha’s “Treasure” from Beautiful Boy, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther, and the Coup’s “OYAHYTT” from Sorry To Bother You. The list for Best Original Score includes Annihilation, Black Panther, and The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs. Nominees will be officially unveiled on 1/22.

This year, the Academy released the shortlists in nine categories all at once for the first time. The old method involved sending out the shortlists separately. It’s also the first time that the Original Score and Best Song categories are included in shortlisting, which leaves only 15 contenders in each category. Up until this year, the Academy didn’t eliminate scores and songs until the official Oscar nominations announcement; they would just share the eligible songs and scores in previous years.

This new system aims to expose lesser known films and give them a better chance of earning a nomination. According to Variety, another new rule allows studios to initiate submissions. Previously, submissions were sent by the songwriter or composer.

Some snubs include Annie Lennox for A Private War, Tim McGraw for Free Solo, and Kesha for On The Basis Of Sex. Check out the shortlists for Best Original Song and Best Original Score below, courtesy of Deadline. One of them even premiered right here on Stereogum!

ORIGINAL SONG

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

“Treasure” by Sampha from Beautiful Boy

“All The Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA from Black Panther

“Revelation” by Troye Sivan and Jonsi from Boy Erased

“Girl In The Movies” by Dolly Parton from Dumplin’

“We Won’t Move” by Arlissa from The Hate U Give

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Trip A Little Light Fantastic” from Mary Poppins Returns

“Keep Reachin’” by Mark Ronson and Quincy Jones from Quincy

“I’ll Fight” by Jennifer Hudson from RBG

“A Place Called Slaughter Race” from Ralph Breaks the Internet

“OYAHYTT” by the Coup from Sorry to Bother You

“Shallow” by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born

“Suspirium” by Thom Yorke from Suspiria

“The Big Unknown” by Sade from Widows

ORIGINAL SCORE

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death Of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

Check out our Best Soundtracks Of 2018 list.