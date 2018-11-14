The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, the new six-part anthology by the Coen brothers, is premiering on Netflix this Friday after a limited theatrical run. The series, which adds up to 133 minutes in total — or about the length of a normal Coen brothers movie — features Wild West vignettes starring James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Tyne Daly, and more. And its titular opening chapter features Tim Blake Nelson as Buster Scruggs alongside Willie Watson as “The Kid.”

Those two actors collaborated on an original song for the project called “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” and we’re premiering it here today. It’s an old-fashioned country folk song replete with twangy harmonies, mournfully blaring harmonica, and lots of lyrics about cowboys.

“When A Cowboy Trades Its Spurs For Wings” is part of the Buster Scruggs soundtrack album, which also includes Carter Burwell’s original score, several other tunes sung by Nelson, one by Brendan Gleeson, and the David Rawlings and Gillian Welch original “Carefree Drifter.”

Hear Watson and Nelson’s duet below, and stick around for the Buster Scruggs trailer.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Book

02 Tim Blake Nelson – “Cool Water”

03 David Rawlings & Gillian Welch – “Carefree Drifter”

04 “Randall Collins”

05 “Near Algodones”

06 “The Wingless Thrush”

07 “Our Revels”

08 Willie Watson & Tim Blake Nelson – “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings”

09 “Canyon Awake”

10 “How Deep”

11 “Hello, Mr. Pocket!”

12 “Your Share”

13 Tim Blake Nelson – “Little Joe The Wrangler (Surly Joe)”

14 “Goodbye Canyon”

15 “Unmarked Grave”

16 “Wagon Train”

17 “Certainty”

18 “The Oregon Trail”

19 “Seeking Alice”

20 “The Gal Who Got Rattled”

21 Brendan Gleeson – “The Unfortunate Lad”

22 “The Mortal Remains”

23 “The End of Buster Scruggs”

The Buster Scruggs soundtrack is out digitally 11/16 via Milan Records, with CD and vinyl versions to follow on 11/30 and 12/21 respectively. Pre-order it here.