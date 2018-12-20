Big-time meme-boy Rivers Cuomo just shared a new track called “Two Broken Hearts” with an appropriately quirky music video. It’s a twinkly feel-good song about, well, two broken hearts, helping one another heal by spending time together watching HBO and eating ice cream.

The video splices memes with shots of Cuomo dancing awkwardly and two animated Bitmoji lovebirds. Its tone shifts: “It’s not the same as it was.” This new song comes after Saturday Night Live’s Weezer-themed sketch, in which Matt Damon dubs himself a “die-hard” fan. I wonder what he thinks of this new song! Check out the “Two Broken Hearts” below.