Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas from the Voidz! The band has shared a previously unreleased recording of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today.” The song originated on Saturday Night Live in December of 2000, and it’s since become a kinda-sorta holiday standard. Julian Casablancas already covered it in 2009, which didn’t stop him from recording another version of it in 2015 with the Voidz. He must really, really wish it was Christmas today! Sorry buddy, we’ve got four more days to go — three if you count Christmas Eve, which I definitely do.

The 2009 recording is pretty standard — it opens with some jingle bells jingling before a scuzzy guitar comes in — but this new version is a demo and it plays with a different soundscape. This rendition is almost spooky; the tempo slows and Casablancas sings like he got coal in his stocking. Listen below.