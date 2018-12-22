Father John Misty released his great new album God’s Favorite Customer, which we just named one of the best albums of 2018, a little over six months ago. He’s remained uncharacteristically quiet since then, seemingly preferring to let his music do the talking. But now, there might already be some more of that music on the way.

This week, Josh Tillman hosted an all-star benefit concert in LA to raise money for those affected by the recent California wildfires. The lineup included HAIM, Rivers Cuomo, Mac DeMarco, Rostam, Weyes Blood, Tim Heidecker, Jeff Bhasker, Jonathan Wilson, Nate Ruess, Lucius, and Beck. At one point, Father John Misty performed “Where It’s At” with Beck and Este Haim. And he opened the whole thing up by debuting a new song on his own.

“Got quite an evening for you. Mac and I are going to get into a granular debate about populism in later capitalist societies. That’s coming up,” he joked. “Everything tonight, I’m sure you know already, benefits the NRA. So thank you. We’re locking the doors now.” He then said he was “Pretty glad to be the first guy to play acoustic guitar this evening before you get completely sick of it” and proceeded to play a new song on acoustic guitar. One Redditor captured it on video, and you can watch it for yourself below.