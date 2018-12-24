Wu-Tang Clan, Woody Guthrie, Notorious B.I.G. Getting NYC Street Names

A number of notable New York City musicians are getting streets re-named after them in their honor. As WNYC/Gothamist reports, last week the New York City Council voted to approve street co-naming changes for Wu-Tang Clan, Woody Guthrie, and (as previously reported) the Notorious B.I.G.

The latter will be called Christopher Wallace Way, after Biggie Smalls’ birth name, and will be located where he grew up on St. James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue. Wu-Tang Clan’s block will be on Staten Island, where Vanderbilt Avenue and Targee Street will be called the Wu-Tang Clan District. And Woody Guthrie Way will be located in Coney Island, on Mermaid Avenue between W 35th and W 36th, which is where Guthrie lived in the ’40s.

All the name change votes were unanimous, though mayor Bill de Blasio still technically has to sign off and approve them.