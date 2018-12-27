Mary Lattimore – “Mary, You Were Wrong”

CREDIT: Rachael Pony Cassells

Mary Lattimore was responsible for not one but two fantastic albums that came out this year. Her latest solo one, Hundreds Of Days, was released back in May, and a couple of months ago she teamed up with Meg Baird for a collaborative work called Ghost Forests. They’re both impeccable, and one of her tracks made it onto our roundup of the Favorite Songs of 2018.

Today, the Los Angeles-based harpist has released a gorgeous one-off songs directly to her Bandcamp named “Mary, You Were Wrong.” The composition sounds reflective and sincere, perhaps a rumination on another year done, but the title suggests some sort of inner tension just above the fray.

Listen to it below.

Tags: Mary Lattimore