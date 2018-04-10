Mary Lattimore – “It Feels Like Floating”

We were impressed with “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth,” the lead single from harpist Mary Lattimore’s upcoming album Hundreds Of Days — so impressed that today we’re happy to present the album’s next single, “It Feels Like Floating.”

It really does, too. The song finds its drifting, airborne effect over the course of 11 minutes. Lattimore wrote this album during her stay at a seaside Northern California artist colony called Headlands Center for the Arts last summer, setting up shop in a barn with her 47­-string harp by day and commingling with her fellow artists by night. With that knowledge in hand, the song’s ambient sprawl is definitely giving me mental pictures of fog rising over the redwoods.

Here’s some more context for you: Lattimore plays placid music with a deeply traditional instrument, but she’s also going on tour with Iceage this year. See how that expands your understanding of her music by pressing play on “It Feels Like Floating” below, where you can also find her tour dates.

Hundreds Of Days is out 5/18 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.