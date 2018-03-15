Mary Lattimore – “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth”

The harpist Mary Lattimore recorded her new album Hundreds Of Days while in residency at an artists’ colony in Northern California for a couple of months last summer. She took advantage of the studio, putting together her music in an old redwood barn. And “Hello From The Edge Of The Earth,” the first song she’s shared from the album, is a hushed and lovely piece of instrumental music. It’s the kind of thing that can change the atmosphere in a room when you put it on, making everything slow down. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://marylattimoreharpist.bandcamp.com/album/hundreds-of-days" target="_blank">Hundreds of Days by Mary Lattimore</a>

Hundreds Of Days is out 5/18 on Ghostly International.