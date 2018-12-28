Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs Of 2018

Barack Obama was pretty transparent about his music tastes during his presidency, sharing playlists of what he was listening to throughout it, and last year he engaged in every middle-aged dude’s favorite activity: year-end lists! For 2018, he’s done it again and the former President has just shared a list of his favorite songs of the year.

He’s included tracks from his buds the Carters and Chance The Rapper, plus songs from Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, and even country future-classic Ashley McBryde. (“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” is so good, people!)

Here’s the list:

Apes••t by The Carters

Bad Bad News by Leon Bridges

Could’ve Been by H.E.R. (feat. Bryson Tiller)

Disco Yes by Tom Misch (feat. Poppy Ajudha)

Ekombe by Jupiter & Okwess

Every Time I Hear That Song by Brandi Carlile

Girl Goin’ Nowhere by Ashley McBryde

Historia De Un Amor by Tonina (feat. Javier Limón and Tali Rubinstein)

I Like It by Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny and J Balvin)

Kevin’s Heart by J. Cole

King For A Day by Anderson East

Love Lies by Khalid & Normani

Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Mary Don’t You Weep (Piano & A Microphone 1983 Version) by Prince

My Own Thing by Chance the Rapper (feat. Joey Purp)

Need a Little Time by Courtney Barnett

Nina Cried Power by Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples)

Nterini by Fatoumata Diawara

One Trick Ponies by Kurt Vile

Turnin’ Me Up by BJ the Chicago Kid

Wait by the River by Lord Huron

Wow Freestyle by Jay Rock (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

And in honor of one of the great jazz singers of all time, who died this year, a classic album: The Great American Songbook by Nancy Wilson

He’s also shared lists of his favorite books he’s read and movies he’s watched this year. Check it all out here.