Watch Hop Along Cover Daniel Johnston’s “True Love Will Find You In The End”

Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan is a hell of a songwriter, which is one reason the Philly indie rockers’ album Bark Your Head Off, Dog ended up on our list of 2018’s best (and why some of us consider ourselves obsessed). But Quinlan is also an incredible singer, blessed with one of those powerhouse voices that makes her sound like a rock ‘n’ roll fire-breather — she was gritty in her city long before this guy — so hearing her sing other people’s songs is a unique kind of thrill.

During Hop Along’s two final shows of 2018, Quinlan did just that. As Reddit’s indieheads community points out, the band burned through an upbeat cover of Daniel Johnston’s classic “True Love Will Find You In The End” during the encore of their show at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Saturday. They did it again Sunday at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Each performance was captured for posterity, and you can watch them both below; the first clip also includes a bit of “Tibetan Pop Stars” from Hop Along’s 2012 debut Get Disowned. While you’re at it, revisit our recent interview with Quinlan and her brother Mark.