Stream Hop Along Bark Your Head Off, Dog

It’s been three years since Hop Along debuted their last album, Painted Shut, in 2015. This Friday, their brand new Bark Your Head Off, Dog will see release, and we’ve already heard several singles, including “How Simple,” “Not Abel,” and “Prior Things.”

We’ve been riding pretty hard for this album. Two of the singles ended up on our Five Best Songs Of The Week lists, and we recently ran an interview with the band where they talk about some of their formative influences (including ICP and Ani DiFranco). Now, you can get excited about Bark Your Head Off, Dog, too. Stream it in full over at NPR.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog is out 4/6 via Saddle Creek.