Hop Along – “Not Abel”

Hop Along, the Philadelphia rock band powered by Frances Quinlan’s ferocious vocals, announced their new album Bark Your Head Off, Dog last month with “How Simple,” an excursion into brisk indie-pop territory that we enjoyed quite a bit. They’re back today with a second single from the album, “Not Abel.” This one begins with acoustic strums, understated twang, and even some classical flourishes, eventually blooming into a multi-segmented epic. It’s basically three minutes of Hop Along as chamber music(!), followed by an immensely satisfying coda that spins melodic bliss out of a guitar groove á la former tour mates Built To Spill. Listen your ears off, dog.

<a href="http://hopalong.bandcamp.com/album/bark-your-head-off-dog" target="_blank">Bark Your Head Off, Dog by Hop Along</a>

Bark Your Head Off, Dog is out 4/6 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.