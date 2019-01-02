Justin Bieber Got A Face Tattoo

In retrospect, this was probably inevitable. Justin Bieber is 24 now. He got married last year. He is a man now. And there’s no better way to proclaim your maturity to the world than with a brand-new face tattoo.
Bieber apparently got his face tat — a cursive script of the word “grace” over his eyebrow — a couple of months ago; Page Six reported on it and everything. But as The FADER reports, we have just seen our first clear close-up glimpse of this new ink. The tattoo artist JonBoy posted an Instagram photo of it as part of a post about his own new year’s reflections, though Page Six claimed that fellow tattoo artist Bang Bang actually did the work. Here’s how it looks:
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019!” -jonboy
Congrats to Bieber for finding a way to display both his weird religious convictions and his persistent discomfort with his old teen-idol image. There is probably a story to this whole thing, but until we know about it, let’s all just assume that Bieber felt like a poser every time he hung out with Post Malone. And it should also be noted that the hessian dirt-stache is currently doing way more to mar that eternally pretty visage.