Justin Bieber Got A Face Tattoo

In retrospect, this was probably inevitable. Justin Bieber is 24 now. He got married last year. He is a man now. And there’s no better way to proclaim your maturity to the world than with a brand-new face tattoo.

Bieber apparently got his face tat — a cursive script of the word “grace” over his eyebrow — a couple of months ago; Page Six reported on it and everything. But as The FADER reports, we have just seen our first clear close-up glimpse of this new ink. The tattoo artist JonBoy posted an Instagram photo of it as part of a post about his own new year’s reflections, though Page Six claimed that fellow tattoo artist Bang Bang actually did the work. Here’s how it looks:

Congrats to Bieber for finding a way to display both his weird religious convictions and his persistent discomfort with his old teen-idol image. There is probably a story to this whole thing, but until we know about it, let’s all just assume that Bieber felt like a poser every time he hung out with Post Malone. And it should also be noted that the hessian dirt-stache is currently doing way more to mar that eternally pretty visage.