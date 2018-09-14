Justin Bieber Will Reportedly Get Married Next Week

UPDATE: TMZ reports Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are not married yet but will probably do so next week, likely in Canada.

Justin Bieber is off the market now. Sorry, everyone. The pop star reportedly interrupted his slow-motion evolution into shop-class hesher long enough to tie the knot with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin. Baldwin is a model and also the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, the Usual Suspects star who became a loud and public fundamentalist Christian and whose face seems to be permanently doing the duck-lips thing, no matter what is happening. Imagine having that guy as a father-in-law. For that matter, imagine having Justin Bieber as a son-in-law.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July, after dating for about a month. And now People reports that, according to an unnamed source, they made it official in New York yesterday at a courthouse. There’s also a “religious source” who claims that they’ll soon have a church celebration and that it will be a “big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” a group of people that presumably includes Stephen Baldwin and maybe even multiple other Baldwin brothers. I hope Usher gets invited.

We at Stereogum hope everyone involved is happy! Even Stephen Baldwin!