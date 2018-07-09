It’s been quite the couple of weeks for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. According to TMZ and a suggestive post from Jeremy Bieber, Justin proposed to Baldwin on Saturday — one month after the couple started dating and two weeks after Baldwin purged her Instagram of photos of her ex Shawn Mendes. Today, Justin confirmed the engagement via Instagram.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” his post begins. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

The caption quickly turns into a spiritual stream of consciousness rant, “Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that.” While it’s only been a month since Bieber and Baldwin started seeing each other, they’ve been friends for years and have dated in the past. Congrats, you crazy kids. See the full announcement below.

Baldwin later tweeted about the engagement. “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with,” the tweet reads. “No words could ever express my gratitude.”