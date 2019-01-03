America’s biggest music festival has just unveiled its lineup. This year, Coachella will once again return to Indio’s Polo Grounds for two weekends. As previously reported, Kanye West will not be a part of it. Childish Gambino, already widely reported as one of this year’s headliners, is on the bill. Justin Timberlake, who was tipped as a headliner, will not be a part of it. Instead, Ariana Grande and Tame Impala will headline alongside Gambino.
There are plenty of other big names on the bill, including Solange, Janelle Monaé, the 1975, Kid Cudi, Weezer, Aphex Twin, Kacey Musgraves, Rosalía, Anderson .Paak, YG, Diplo, Mac DeMarco, Christine And The Queens, Playboi Carti, Blood Orange, Pusha-T, Charlotte Gainsbourg, SOPHIE, Tierra Whack, Soccer Mommy, Rico Nasty, Let’s Eat Grandma, and Turnstile.
And there are a surprising number of international stars, many of whom don’t perform in English. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Coachella crowd receives K-pop idols BLACKPINK, Latin trap star Bad Bunny, and reggaeton supernova J Balvin.
Here’s the full list of performers in alphabetical order:
070 Shake
88Glam
Adriatique
Agoria
Alice Merton
Âme
Amelie Lens
Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals
Anna Lunoe
Aphex Twin
Ariana Grande
A R I Z O N A
Bad Bunny
Bakar
Bassnectar
Bazzi
Beach Fossils
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Blond:ish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
boy pablo
Burna Boy
Calypso Rose
CamelPhat
Charlotte de Witte
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Childish Gambino
CHON
Chris Lake
Christine and the Queens
CHVRCHES
Cirez D
Clairo
CloZee
Cola Boyy
Dave P.
Deep Dish
Dennis Lloyd
Dermot Kennedy
Dillon Francis
Diplo
DJ Snake
Dusky
dvsn
Easy Life
Ella Mai
Emily King
FISHER
FKJ
Four Tet
Gesaffelstein
Gorgon City
Gryffin
Gucci Gang
Guy Gerber
Heidi Lawden
H.E.R.
Hop Along
Hot Since 82
Hurray for the Riff Raff
HYUKOH
Iceage
Idris Elba
J Balvin
Jaden Smith
Jain
Jambinai
Jan Blomqvist
Janelle Monáe
Jauz
Javiera Mena
Jon Hopkins
JPEGMAFIA
Juice WRLD
Kacey Musgraves
Kaytranada
Kayzo
Kero Kero Bonito
Khalid
Khruangbin
Kid Cudi
King Princess
Kölsch
Las Robertas
Lauren Lane
Lee Burridge
Let’s Eat Grandma
Little Simz
Lizzo
Los Tucanes De Tijuana
Mac DeMarco
Maggie Rogers
Mansionair
Men I Trust
Mon Laferte
Mr Eazi
Murda Beatz
NGHTMRE
Nic Fanciulli
Nicole Moudaber
Nina Kraviz
Nocturnal Sunshine
Nora En Pure
Ocho Ojos
Ookay
Parcels
Patrice Bäumel
Perfume
Playboi Carti
Polo & Pan
Pusha T
RAT BOY
Razorbumps
Rico Nasty
Rosalía
Ross From Friends
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Sabrina Claudio
SALES
serpentwithfeet
SG Lewis
Shallou
shame
Sheck Wes
SiR
Smino
SOB X RBE
Soccer Mommy
Social House
SOFI TUKKER
Solange
SOPHIE
Soulection
Steady Holiday
Stephan Bodzin
Still Woozy
Superorganism
Tale Of Us
Tame Impala
Tara Brooks
The 1975
The Frights
The Garden
The Interrupters
The Messthetics
The Red Pears
Tierra Whack
Tomasa del Real
Turnover
Turnstile
Ty Segall & White Fence
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
U.S. Girls
Virgil Abloh
Walker & Royce
Wallows
Weezer
Wiz Khalifa
Yellow Days
YG
Yotto
Yves Tumor
Zedd
