Kanye West Reportedly No Longer Headlining Coachella After Stage Setup Dispute

Kanye West was pegged as a Coachella 2019 headliner as early as last fall. And, though the lineup for the California festival has yet to be officially announced, the rumor seemed solid. But apparently it won’t be happening anymore: TMZ reports that he will no longer be playing the fest due to a dispute over the stage setup.

West’s stage design has gotten increasingly elaborate in years past. During his most recent Saint Pablo tour, he performed on a stage that hovered over the audience, and his recent Kids See Ghosts show with Kid Cudi featured them performing in a giant box that was also suspended above the crowd.

Coachella promoter Goldenvoice apparently wasn’t willing to meet West’s demands for a different stage setup than what is standard for the festival across the board. A source told TMZ that a traditional stage was “artistically limiting” for West.

The other rumored headliners for Coachella 2019 include Childish Gambino and Justin Timberlake. TMZ also mentions another name that’s apparently been floated around: Rihanna. The Coachella lineup typically gets announced around this time, so the final pieces are presumably being put into place…