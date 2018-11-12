This past weekend, Tyler, The Creator brought his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival to LA’s Dodger Stadium. This time around, the festival’s big news was the debut performance of Kids See Ghosts. Kanye West and Kid Cudi formed the duo earlier this year and released a seven-song debut album, and they played a short secret live show in August. But their set at Camp Flog Gnaw was their real public debut — the first time they stepped out in front of the public.

As with all big Kanye West events, this one found ways to mess with convention. West and Cudi didn’t perform on the stage, the way everyone else did. Instead, they were suspended above the crowd in a giant glass box. From up there, they performed all of the self-titled Kids See Ghosts album, as well as past collaborations “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” “Welcome To Heartbreak,” “Paranoid,” “Pursuit Of Happiness (Nightmare),” and “Ghost Town.”

This has certainly been a turbulent year for Kanye West, but videos from last night show that he’s still capable of leading some very serious stadium singalongs. Below, watch some videos from last night’s 45-minute set and check out the setlist below.

SETLIST:

01 “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1″

02 “Feel The Love”

03 “Fire”

04 “4th Dimension”

05 “Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2)”

06 “Reborn

07 “Kids See Ghosts”

08 “Cudi Montage”

09 “Welcome To Heartbreak”

10 “Paranoid”

11 “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)”

12 “Ghost Town”