Kanye West & Kid Cudi Perform “Ghost Town” At Surprise Show

Earlier this year, old collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi formed a new group, a duo called Kids See Ghosts, and they released their self-titled debut. And earlier this week, we learned the details on Kids See Ghosts’ first-ever advertised live show. West and Cudi have shared plenty of stages over the years, but this fall, they’ll headline Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles, playing the first fully billed Kids See Ghosts show. And at a secret show last night, they gave some indication of what that show might look like.

As Pitchfork points out, West and Cudi popped onstage to do a quick set at the Los Angeles nightclub Los Candiles last night. They performed West’s Ye “Ghost Town,” West’s first time doing it onstage, and they also ran back the older West tracks “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” They looked happy.

Sadly, shaky cell-phone footage, much if which appears to come from Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story, is the only evidence we now have of that show. But you can watch it below anyway.

Kanye West e Kid Cudi se apresentaram na festa do designer Willo Perron no 'Los Candiles Night Club', em LA ontem a noite. 🎵 Ghost Town highinla via Instagram pic.twitter.com/G3ubyKS6Km — Kanye West Brasil (@kanyewestBR) August 17, 2018

Yea im gonna need a Kids See Ghosts tour with Kanye and Cudi ASAP pic.twitter.com/6qjtjS0XUx — OVO V-Rob (@vrob330) August 17, 2018

Kanye & Cudi performing together a couple hours ago 😭 pic.twitter.com/lAaWtUSCei — ?! (@UltraMikeDean) August 17, 2018

Good to know that they’ll have more than seven songs to perform, anyway.