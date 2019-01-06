Rami Malek has been awarded a Golden Globe for his performance as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama against a field including Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, and John David Washington.

Malek has previously been nominated for Golden Globes for his role in TV’s Mr. Robot but has never won. He’s now taken home a Globe for an award he wasn’t even supposed to play. Sacha Baron Cohen was originally signed on to star as Mercury but bowed out of the role over creative conflicts with the surviving members of Queen.

Although many have criticized the film’s portrayal of Mercury’s sexuality, it performed well at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

Rami Malek dedicates his #GoldenGlobes award to Freddie Mercury pic.twitter.com/dlWw9W5wAS — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 7, 2019

UPDATE: In an upset over the favored A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody has also won Best Picture.