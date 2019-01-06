Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born won the Golden Globe tonight for Best Original Song. It beat out Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All The Stars” from Black Panther, Dolly Parton’s “Girl In The Movies” from Dumplin’, Annie Lennox’s “Requiem For A Private War” from A Private War, and Troye Sivan and Jónsi’s “Revelation” from Boy Erased.

Cats co-stars Taylor Swift and Idris Elba presented the award. “Shallow” co-writer Mark Ronson thanked Cooper for “the narrative of [his] beautiful, heartbreaking film” upon acceptance. “Because when you write a song with Lady Gaga, you just become the best supporting cast you can be.” Gaga added, “As a woman in music, it’s really hard to be taken seriously…these men lifted me up and supported me.”

Despite five nominations total, the Best Original Song victory turned out to be A Star Is Born’s only win of the night. Both Gaga and Cooper were denied acting awards (to Glenn Close and Rami Malek respectively), Cooper lost Best Director to Roma’s Alfonso Cuaron, and the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody defeated A Star Is Born for Best Picture.

Justin Hurwitz won the award for Best Original Score for First Man. Other nominees include Marco Beltrami for A Quiet Place, Alexandre Desplat for Isle Of Dogs, Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther, and Marc Shaiman for Mary Poppins Returns.